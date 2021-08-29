Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $42.45 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of MKS Instruments worth $42,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,791,000 after purchasing an additional 89,110 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 50,333 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $150.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

