Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $42.65 Million Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,084 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of The AZEK worth $42,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. CWM LLC raised its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The AZEK by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $201,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,991 shares of company stock worth $6,284,856. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.20.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

