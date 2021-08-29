Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $47.56 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,095 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Cardinal Health worth $47,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

NYSE CAH opened at $51.74 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

