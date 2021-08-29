Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $49.19 Million Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 205,689 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.28% of Green Plains worth $49,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,700. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPRE. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

GPRE opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.13.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

