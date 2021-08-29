Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 184,181 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,181 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Simon Property Group worth $48,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $133.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.11.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

