Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 511 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cintas worth $40,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $391.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $307.65 and a one year high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

