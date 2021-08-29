Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Canada Goose worth $42,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $54,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.72.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.