Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 200,329 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200,329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $40,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $10,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,746 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $56.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HALO. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

