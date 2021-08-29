Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,745 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $42,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

