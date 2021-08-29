Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,064 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,064 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of State Street worth $40,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $94.28 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.82. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

