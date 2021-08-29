Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 499,243 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Repay worth $40,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 19,822.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Repay by 299.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after buying an additional 2,098,821 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 720.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,313,000 after buying an additional 1,432,842 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the first quarter valued at $24,258,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Repay by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,319,000 after buying an additional 994,115 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

