VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) Short Interest Down 38.5% in August

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Protect America ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 63.18% of VictoryShares Protect America ETF worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHLD remained flat at $$33.07 on Friday. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595. VictoryShares Protect America ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.013 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Protect America ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

Sears Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of retail stores, through its subsidiaries. It operates through two segments: Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment offers consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel.

