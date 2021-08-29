VideoCoin Trading 68.1% Higher This Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $90.88 million and approximately $204,858.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 68.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00033187 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,939,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

