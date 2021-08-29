VIG (VIG) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One VIG coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded 9% higher against the dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $999,858.65 and $2,101.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000784 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,053,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

