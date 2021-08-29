Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Short Interest Update

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,218,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the July 29th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of VDAHF stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80. Vinda International has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.95.
Vinda International Company Profile
