Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Short Interest Update

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,218,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the July 29th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of VDAHF stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80. Vinda International has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Get Vinda International alerts:

Vinda International Company Profile

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.