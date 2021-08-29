Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 105.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010,025 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Virtu Financial worth $54,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 74.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 212,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 71,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at $4,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

VIRT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. 748,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,224. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

