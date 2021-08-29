Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $102,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 37,733 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $232.69. 6,368,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. The stock has a market cap of $453.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.72. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.