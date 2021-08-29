VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

