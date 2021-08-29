VITE One Day Volume Reaches $7.33 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One VITE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0935 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $45.57 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VITE has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055424 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,019,924,645 coins and its circulating supply is 487,353,535 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

