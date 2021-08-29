VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VNX Exchange has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VNX Exchange Coin Profile

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Exchange Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNX Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

