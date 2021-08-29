Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Vonage worth $41,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the first quarter worth about $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the first quarter worth about $173,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vonage alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VG opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.