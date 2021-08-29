Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Vonage accounts for about 1.8% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

VG opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -135.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.73. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

