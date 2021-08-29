Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 1.32% of Vontier worth $72,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1,628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 3,206.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

VNT traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,764. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

