W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the July 29th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

