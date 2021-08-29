W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $463.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:GWW opened at $432.13 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $337.25 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

