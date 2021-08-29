Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the July 29th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.8 days.

Shares of WJXFF stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42. Wajax has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

