Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 151.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,184 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,304,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $146.52 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

