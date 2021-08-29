Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

WMT stock opened at $146.52 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.25. The stock has a market cap of $410.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $2,117,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,497,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.