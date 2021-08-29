Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 103,546 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $51,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.52. 7,696,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $50,596,011.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,123,284.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

