Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Walmart worth $340,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Walmart by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $146.52. 7,696,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The stock has a market cap of $410.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.25. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

