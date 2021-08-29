Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 2.9% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $44,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 552.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $146.52. 7,696,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $64,239,359.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,348,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $2,117,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,497,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.