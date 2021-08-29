Warp Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $315,267.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 101.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $175.55 or 0.00359863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $820,519.75 and approximately $315,267.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

