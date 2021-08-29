Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Position Reduced by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp accounts for 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 3.94% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $34,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $5,995,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 72,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 45,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,797. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a market cap of $932.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. Equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

