WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 916 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Truist upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

