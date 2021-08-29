WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

Booking stock traded up $28.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,305.47. 240,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,905. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 229.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,189.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

