WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 14,811 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $17,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 49,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 123,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414,718 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

TJX stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $73.64. 5,087,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,505. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.