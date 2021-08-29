WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 2,651 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $291,826,000 after acquiring an additional 296,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,795,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442,898. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

