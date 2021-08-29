WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 51 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $48.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,891.01. 1,228,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,209. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,900.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,677.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

