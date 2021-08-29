WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $25,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.65. 3,522,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,887. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

