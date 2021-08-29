WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $18.84 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $107.94. The stock had a trading volume of 592,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,662. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

