WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $46,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361,257 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

NYSE:DIS traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.14. 8,696,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.08. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

