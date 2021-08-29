WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,820 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $24,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 733.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after buying an additional 275,622 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 636,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,682,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. 13,612,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,176,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

