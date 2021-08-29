WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $10.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $495.94. 1,646,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.70 and a 52-week high of $496.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

