WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $335.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.13. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $335.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

