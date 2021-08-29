WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Watsco makes up approximately 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.34% of Watsco worth $37,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.10. The company had a trading volume of 84,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,925. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.87. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 111.27%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

