WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $42,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $9.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $504.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,336. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.37. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

