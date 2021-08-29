WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,318 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $81,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.41. 33,998,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,538,148. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

