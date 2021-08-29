WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,748 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.09% of Cerner worth $21,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,876,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 140.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,877,000 after buying an additional 1,048,375 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after buying an additional 914,157 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 27.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,740,000 after buying an additional 900,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $76.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

