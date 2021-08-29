WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 4,572 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $44,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.82. 869,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.23 and a 52 week high of $341.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

