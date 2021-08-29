WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 647 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $42,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 58.9% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 174,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,795,000 after buying an additional 64,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.38. 2,985,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

